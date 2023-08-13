Held in the grounds of Lampeter House, Lampeter Velfrey, the event on Saturday August 5 began in gentle rain which failed to dampen the appreciation of the small, but enthusiastic, audience.

The group Jassology, with their talented singer Carol Westwood, kicked off the party in fine style with terrific interpretations from the classic American song book.

Jassology got the party started. (Image: Narberth Jazz)

Then the amazing Constellation Big Band took to the terrace to re-create the sounds of the Big Band era with music from Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton; Woody Herman and many more.

The heat was only on in the music sense, however, as the evening was decidedly cool – leading many of the bsand members to wear jackets over their ‘colourful summer’-themed outfits.

The party came to a close in weak sunshine, in contrast to the weather which was forecast.

A spokesman for Narberth Jazz said: "It was a brilliant evening which turned out to be a triumph of determination over the dreadful weather promised.

"Narberth Jazz would like to thank Mr and Mrs Williams for allowing us to present the event at Lampeter House for our third season."