The force have said that they were notitifed of the illegal rave at the Usk Resevoir, near Brecon, yesterday evening (August 12) at around 9.30pm.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said:"Officers attended to find approximately 200 people in attendance, with 70 or 80 cars on the site.

"They exercised the powers to prevent the situation escalating, including closing roads leading to the site with the support of local authority highways."

The illegal gathering lasted several hours only beginning to wind down at around 6am (August 13).

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that sadly one person had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

The spokesperson added that while no arrests related to this event have been made at this time, "enquiries are ongoing".

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that they were now liaising with the local community and said that a "multi-agency meeting" was held this morning with "key partners affected by the illegal gathering".

The spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police added: "We know raves can cause anxiety to the community they are held in.

"We would urge people living in rural communities, including farmers and landowners, to report anything suspicious to police.

"The information would help police respond swiftly as illegal raves arise and hopefully prevent them from happening or at the very least allow police to respond before they become established."

Dyfed-Powys Police are advising that if you suspect an illegal rave is being planned in your area, you can report it online: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.