Leighah, 35, was last seen on Friday.

Dyfed-Powys Police have released a description of her as being five feet four inches in height, of slight build and with brown, shoulder-length hair.

It is understood that she also has links with the Carmarthen and Llanelli areas.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening (August 13), police officers confirmed that they are concerned for Leighah's welfare, following her disappearance on Friday.

If anyone has had any sightings of Leighah, they are asked to ring 101, email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or text orlo.uk/olvgq, quoting reference DP-20230813-239.

If you are hard of hearing or speech-impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.