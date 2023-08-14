Joel Read claimed 5 for 16 and Shaun Whitfield took 3 for 3 as Cresselly were all out for 59, before Rhys Davies made 35 as Carew reached 63 for 5, despite a couple of wickets falling to Thomas Arthur (2-19).

Neyland consoldated top spot with a comfortable eight wicket win over Llangwm, who were all out for 130, with Sean Hannon in fine form (6-14) along with Nic Koomen (2-40 & 90no) as the visitors sealed victory.

St Ishmaels (204-6) lost to Lawrenny (210-9) by just one wicket, with Kyle Marsh (52) and Thomas Cole (66) top scoring, and Jamie McCormack made 85 as Narberth (224-9) beat Herbrandston (142) by 118 runs.

Carew's Nick Davies congratulates Rhys Davies on his fourth catch in the slips (Image: Susan McKehon)

Results: Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire Cricket League: 12 August:

DIVISION ONE

Carew (63-5) beat Cresselly (59) by 5 wkts

Carew; Joel Read 5-16, Shaun Whitfield 3-3, Rhys Davies 35, James Hinchcliffe 10. Cresselly; Tyler James 10 & 1-8, Thomas Arthur 2-19.

Herbrandston (142) lost to Narberth (224-9) by 118 runs

Herbrandston; Rob Kingston 4-37, Charlie Malloy 2-34 & 46, Jonty Bennett 45, Dean John 14. Narberth; Jamie McCormack 85, Richie Adams 43, Will Nicholas 29, Ben Quartermaine 2-51, Richard Dyer 4-31.

Llangwm (130) lost to Neyland (134-2) by 8 wkts

Llangwm; Noah Davies 39, Luke Brock 49 & 1-28, Dominic Asson 16, Callun Jenkins 1-25. Neyland; Sean Hannon 6-14, Nic Koomen 2-40 & 90no, Paul Murray 17no.

Saundersfoot (0) ab v Burton (182-7)

Saundersfoot; Phashant Gautam 2-25, Nav Kawale 1-24. Burton; Toby Hayman 84, Dan Llewellyn 24, Luke Hayman 28.

St Ishmaels (204-6) lost to Lawrenny (210-9) by 1 wkt.

St Ishmaels: Jonathan Pawlett 52 & 1-33, Thomas Williams 54 & 2-20, Philip Cockburn 29no, Andrew Pawlett 24 & 1-21, Andrew Williams 3-15. Lawrenny; Rob Williams 3-38, Finley Lewis 1-25, Ryan Morton 1-33 & 37, Kyle Marsh 52, Thomas Cole 66.

DIVISION TWO

Cresselly II (213) lost to Pembroke Dock (259) by 46 runs

Cresselly II; Ollie Arthur 3-40, Griff Jenkins 2-52, Matthew Lewis 2-63, Ryan Lewis 2-57 & 35, Damien Arthur 57no, George Davies 28. Pembroke Dock; Jake Griffiths 143, Adam Phillips 57, Scott Griffiths 4-43, Bowyn Clark 3-61.

Hook (124) beat Kilgetty (105) by 19 runs

Hook; Liam Miller 22, Bradley Flood 33, Gavin Lloyd 15, Lewis Miller 4-26, Callum James 5-3. Kilgetty; Anthony Bevan 3-25, Alex Thomas 1-10 & 38, Jack Badham 1-5 & 30.

Johnston (85) lost to Carew II (192-9) by 107 runs

Johnston; Keegan Codd 3-32, Lee Summons 1-18 & 18, Hafiz Farooq 1-27, George Twigg 2-37, Callum Power 1-45. Carew II; Nic Scourfield 49, Ian Sefton 39, Jacob Knox 50 & 2-3, George Waters 1-12, Sion Jenkins 2-25, Hayden Shapcott 2-24, Rhys Grigg 2-2.

Llanrhian (184-8) lost to Llechryd (185-6) by 4 wkts

Llanrhian; Russell Watkins 42, Don Harty 33, Rhodri Owen 3-50. Llechryd; David Dunfee 3-12 & 50, Rhys Beavis 2-33, Josh Ward 77.

Whitland (146-7) beat Haverfordwest (80-7) by 66 runs.

Whitland; Jacob Owen 59no, Scott Newton 30, Geraint Jones 12 & 3-8, Kevin Pearce 12, Cian Rees 1-8, Jonathan Thomas 1-16. Haverfordwest; Clive Tucker 3-39, Will Phillips 2-20, Ashley James 1-22, Jake Merry 1-25 & 15no, Adam James 23, Ben Field 18.