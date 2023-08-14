Crucial to the success of the event are the staff, volunteers and trustees of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society, and notably the show sponsors.

Sponsorship director, Richard Cole, said: “Sponsorship and Pembrokeshire County Show have been a successful combination for the last 45 years.

"Sponsors have enjoyed promoting their businesses through the varied mediums of banners, announcements, show rings, buildings, equine and livestock classes and championships over the years.

"We are always grateful for their support. Without them it would not be possible to put on the show.”

Pure West Radio (PWR) will be back at the 2023 Pembrokeshire County Show as the society’s official media partner. PWR will provide live broadcasting from 6am every day with live entertainment, competitions, travel updates and much more on the main stage.

The arts in Pembrokeshire are also being supported by Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society at the show, and there will be over 180 guest artistes from across the county performing on the stage over the two days.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society would like to thank the following corporate sponsors of Pembrokeshire County Show: Castell Howell Foods Ltd; NFU Mutual Pembrokeshire; Welsh Government; J E Lawrence & Son; CCF; Euromeats; Antony & Nick Rees Livhttp://www.pembsshow.orgestock; Castle Morris Equine & Pets; GD Harries & Sons; Tallis Amos Group; Mason Bros; Voneus, Puffin Produce Ltd and the CLA.

Discounted tickets for the show, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, August 16 and 17, are available to purchase online from the website until midnight on Tuesday, August 15. Adults £13, children £8 (5-17 years) under 5s are free. Please visit: www.pembsshow.org

