Dear Editor,

When I was first asked to join a Memory Walk it was an instant yes. Anything I can do to help raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer's Society - I didn't have to think twice.

I had no idea what to expect that first time in Plymouth. I took my mum, and young son Jack and we walked with my beloved Dad at the centre of our thoughts, reflecting on our love for him and desperately hoping there would soon be a solution. That was thirteen years ago and I haven't missed a walk since. It’s a unique atmosphere and I’m urging as many people who can to join one of the 24 walks across the country. In Wales there is a walk taking place in Cardiff on Sunday, September 17.

Whilst there is a buzz in the crowd knowing that the money raised will be helping to conduct more vital work, there is also quiet moments of remembrance, shared stories, the hug of a stranger who understands how living with someone with Alzheimer's feels or the deep loss that is felt by their passing. Whatever you feel on the day, you won't be alone.

And with every step and pound raised, you will make a huge difference to the lives of people living with dementia, funding faster diagnosis, ongoing support and vital research.

Alzheimer’s Society’s work provides help and hope to everyone affected by dementia. The charity is supporting more people than ever through some of the hardest and most frightening times and is pushing for cutting edge breakthroughs and societal change that will improve the lives of everyone affected by dementia now and in the future.

I’m calling on everyone to join me to walk for a future where dementia no longer devastates lives. It really has never been more important, with one in three people born today in the UK going on to develop dementia.

I’ll be walking again this year in memory of my Dad, my mum isn’t able to walk like she used to so I take our dog Maggie who is a great walking partner and she’s become quite the Memory Walk supporter – she even has a Memory Walk bandana that she always wears.

The sponsored walks are open to all and taking pace this autumn across 24 locations. You can sign up now for free at memorywalk.org.uk I look forward to seeing you all there!

Thanks, Ruth Langsford Alzheimer’s Society ambassador