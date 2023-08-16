Steve Evans, a fourth generation farmer who runs an autumn calving herd of 480 cows in Pembrokeshire, is urging the Welsh Government to consider introducing a targeted badger cull to tackle a disease he describes as “horrific’’.

The government has responded by pointing out that its Programme for Government makes it clear that it will not cull badgers.

Mr Evans’ herd had been clear of bovine TB for five years but last month a routine test confirmed 28 reactors; only two of these were not in-calf. All these animals have now been slaughtered.

Testing also showed 57 inconclusive reactors (IRs) and a further 26 IRs dating back to 2020 are also being tested.

Mr Evans, whose farm falls in the High TB Area West, said the disease breakdown in combination with low milk prices was placing a considerable financial burden on his business and also taking its toll on his mental health.

He is adamant he has done everything in his power to provide the necessary level of biosecurity on his farm, including fencing off latrines from cattle and installing badger-proof fencing.

However that is not enough to protect his herd from mixing with badgers when they are at grass, he says.

There is believed to be a significant population of badgers on his farm.

Mr Evans suggests that the Welsh Government has a moral obligation to agree to a badger cull in areas like Pembrokeshire where he says the disease reservoir is out of control.

“It’s got to happen, as without it there’s no way that agriculture can move on,’’ he insists.

The government says that there is no evidence that a badger cull would significantly help its goal to eradicate TB.

Farmers should instead limit the introduction of TB into their herds, through good biosecurity, suggested its spokesperson.

“For example, measures may tackle badger and cattle contact or reduce the risk of buying-in infected cattle. It is important for farmers to discuss such measures with their vet.

“We have also been clear government cannot do this alone, and partnership working with our farmers and vets is crucial to reach our shared goal of a TB-free Wales.”