It is the first time the club has won the championship since 2008 and continues a remarkable resurgence in the club fortunes, with over 50 members now playing across all age groups while fielding teams in the first and second divisions of the Pembrokeshire league.

Club Captain Hanuman Hook said: “We’re overjoyed to win the championship for the first time in sixteen years.

"The team played outstandingly throughout the season. I’m sure this will be the first of many victories for Cardigan Squash Club as it continues to attract new members and grow from strength to strength.”

The club is based in the grounds of the Cardigan Golf Club at Gwbert. It holds newcomer friendly club nights every Tuesday evening with beginners coaching available for all ages and abilities.

A Juniors coaching scheme is being planned for the Autumn. Details for new members can be found on the club facebook site.