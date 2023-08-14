The accident took place at 10.38pm on Saturday, August 12.

Witnesses claim they saw the blue Ford Fiesta speeding along the A487 from Roch towards St Davids. It is alleged that the car was travelling at speeds estimated to be around 80mph.

Camp site owner Mike Harris, who has operated the site for the past six seasons, said he has never seen a vehicle drive at such excessive speeds along that stretch of highway.

“It’s a miracle that no one was killed,” he said.

The car was seen to tumble three times before it bounced into the campsite and landed on what Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed as ‘multiple tents’.

People staying on the campsite rushed to the scene to attempt to help the victims who were in the car as well as those inside the tent and others who had been socialising outside other tents located nearby.

“This was terrible to witness,” one of the witnesses said on social media.

“We did everything we could to help, along with many other campers, but I don’t think it will ever leave my mind.”

Numerous calls were made to the emergency services with the result that Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were on site within minutes.

These included six emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager and one Cymru high acuity response unit. The crews were supported on scene by the emergency medical and retrieval transfer service and search and rescue helicopter.

One patient was flown to University Hospital of Wales, four were taken by road to Glangwilli Hospital and one patient to Morriston Hospital.

Three other people sustained injuries, however they did not require hospital treatment.

Of the nine people injured, two were left in a ‘serious’ condition. They remain in hospital.

Fire crews from St David’s, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Fishguard arrived at the scene at around 10.40pm.

Crews utilised lighting, trauma bags and command support at the scene and remained there for several hours while the medical teams carried out their rescue operations.

The road remained closed to all traffic throughout the night. It re-opened soon after 8am on Sunday morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that an update on the incident will be released later this morning (Monday, August 14).