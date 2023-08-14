96 junior runners tackled the 2km course, and first home was Iestyn Colnet (age 11-13) in a time of 7:16:3 while William Evans was first boy 10 & under in a time of 7:53:5.

Once again first girl home was Maisie Foster from TROTS in a time of 7:30:2, with Aria Kimber first girl 10 & under in a time of 8:48:9.

95 adults took on the challenging 5km route which involves crossing the sandy beach, twice.

First home was triathlete David Cole (Carmarthen Harriers) in a time of 17:09:6, closely followed by the winner of the previous race Sion Daniels (Llanelli AC) in 17:26:1.

First M40 was Dylan Lewis (Sarn Helen) in 18:24:6, while first M50 was Stephen Williams (Pembs Harriers) in 19:41:1.

Multiple Welsh champion David Warren (Cardigan RC) took the M60 title in 19:27:3. First youth was Osian James in 19:25:2.

In the women's race Polly Summers (Sarn Helen) was first home in a time of 21:45:3, with Lindy Geyer (TROTS F55) close behind in 22:07:3.

They were chased down by Cai Batchelor - first F35 in a time of 22:41.4, with Tasha Sexton (Pembs Harriers) just behind and first F45 in 22:45:3.

Prizes were donated by In the Welsh Wind, The White Hart (St Dogmaels), Môr Ffin (St Dogmaels), Ali's Tandoori and others.

The first of the Poppit 5km series of races had been held on a sunny Tuesday evening on 25 July, when over 100 children ran the 2km children's race, with 120 adults turning out.

Sion Daniels from Llanelli narrowly pipped local hero Ollie George on the line in a time of 17.18.6.

Cardigan Running Club's members were also out in action at Ras y Cerrig Las in Mynachlogddu on Sunday 6 August.

Heddwyn Evans, Rik Selwood, Benedict O'Leary, Claire Rounding, Fraser and Cameron McMillan, Amanda and Paul Littleton and Rachel Matthews tackled the gruelling, boggy seven mile course across the Preselis, which included 1,300 ft of climb.

Stuart Penny and Robert Sharratt also participated in the St Clear's 10-miler in rainy conditions.