Haverfordwest Model Club flies all different types of radio-controlled aircraft and is based on the old airfield at Templeton.

The club first took off in the 1980s when it was started by members of the old Post Office Telecommunications department.

The radio-controlled craft flown by current members include petrol and electric fixed-wing airplanes, helicopters, drones and gliders.

The club also has several planes that can be loaned to new members to help reduce the initial cost that can come at the start of any new hobby.

Club spokesman Tom Smith said: “We are an affiliated club with the governing body, The British Model Flying Association (BMFA).

“Mmembers must also be registered with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ensuring we always fly legally and safely.

“We do have several qualified trainers and examiners within the club and so are able to help beginners as they learn about the hobby.

“We are able to fly, weather permitting, most days of the week and have a very good flying field.

“However, due to flying on MoD property there are some security and safety restrictions, therefore we ask that potential members always contact us to arrange their visits.”

For more information on how to get involved in this great hobby, see the club's website hmc.bmfa.club and Facebook HMCTempleton