Three people remain in hospital as a result of the injuries they sustained during the crash, two of whom are described as ‘serious’.

“Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the incident which occurred in Newgale on Saturday evening,” a police spokesperson confirmed this morning (Monday, August 14).

“Three people currently remain in hospital.

“No arrests have been made at this time.”

A police statement said that speculation surrounding the incident should be ‘minimised’.

“We are aware of the considerable amount of interest in this incident, which is understandable, and our investigation team continues to engage with witnesses to establish the full circumstances of what happened," it said.

“We would respectfully request that speculation is minimised and that anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact the police.”

A total of six people were conveyed to hospital as a result of the crash. One was admitted to the University of Wales in Cardiff, one to Morriston Hospital in Swansea and four to Glangwili. Three remain in hospital.

Three more people were injured as a result of the crash, however they did not require hospital treatment.

The incident took place soon after 10.30pm on Saturday, August 12 when a blue Ford Fiesta that was driving on the A487 from Roch towards St Davids allegedly lost control.

“It crashed into the campsite, colliding with a number of people, injuring nine, including passengers in the car," said a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson in a previous statement.

“The injuries sustained by two of them are described as serious.”

Officers are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle and its occupants.

Any information can be made to Dyfed-Powys Police by phoning 101, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or texting https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20230812-402

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org