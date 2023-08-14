A STRONG Carew Seconds team lifted the Alec Colley Cup with a convincing eight wicket win over Llangwm Seconds in the final at Pembroke Cricket Club's Treleet Ground.

Captain Haydn Shapcott won the toss and Llangwm's batsmen were soon in difficulty as Max Brindley and Barry Evans shared seven wickets for just 35 runs between them.

Evans took 4 for 22 from his five overs, including top scorer Ewan Griffiths (14), and Brindley returned 3 for 13 as Llangwm were shot out for only 58 in 16.2 overs.

In reply, Scott Richards struck three fours in his 18, before Nick Scourfield (24) and then Tom Scourfield (46, including six boundaries) kept the scoeboard moving along.

Ian Sefton stuck a big six and two fours to finish undefeated on 23 as Carew posted a challenging total of 132 for 4, with a couple of wickets falling to James Lewis (2 for 33).

Tom Scourfield who top scored for Carew sends another ball to the boundary. (Image: Susan McKehon)

After a superb tea, Llangwm lost early wickets, and only Shaun Waller (19) and Johnny Palmer (18) made double figures as Brindley (3 for 22) and Evans (3 for 21) took charge.

Llangwm totalled 103 all out in 18.5 overs, and it was never going to be enough as Tom Scourfield set about chasing down the target with four boundaries en-route to 24.

Nick Scourfield and Ian Sefton steered Carew home, and the post-match presentations were made by Trefor Evans, the president of the Pembroke County Cricket Club.

Skipper Haydn Shapcott raised the trophy aloft and Steve Blowes chose the evergreen Barry Evans as the man of the match to cap a excellent day for the Carew team.

Carew Captain Hadyn Shapcott receives the Alec Colley Cup (Image: Susan McKehon)

Man of the Match Carew bowler Barry Evans receives his trophy having taken a grand total of 7 wickets during the match (Image: Susan McKehon)