This beloved romantic comedy promises to deliver an engaging Shakespearean experience, courtesy of Festival Players International, the UK's premier all-male touring company.

With their trademark energy, clarity, and professionalism, the Players will present a vibrant and costumed staging that guarantees an evening of laughter and entertainment.

Twelfth Night, with its tale of love pursued amidst disguise, mistaken identities, and uproarious trickery, is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

The Festival Players - whose patron is Jame Judi Dench - have amassed an impressive 60 years of combined experience in professional touring theatre during their 36th annual tour.

Lampeter House, n the picturesque village of Lampeter Velfrey just outside Narberth, provides the idyllic backdrop for this open-air Shakespearean spectacle with its charming grounds featuring a small amphitheatre-style theatre.

The performance will take place outdoors, and audience members are encouraged to come prepared for any weather conditions, as the show will go on rain or shine. Attendees are welcome to bring their own seating for added comfort.

Refreshments will be available at the bar.

Tickets are now available to book at span-arts.org.uk, or call 01834 869323.

The performance takes place on Friday August 18 at 7pm, with the grounds opening at 6pm. Ticket prices are adults £15, concessions £13, family ticket £45 (covers four tickets with at least one child).

The location of Lampeter House is in Lampeter Velfrey, Narberth, SA67 8UQ.

The venue is fully accessible for wheelchair users, and complimentary tickets are provided for carers.

Please inform of any specific access requirements by emailing marketing@span-arts.org.uk at the time of booking.

