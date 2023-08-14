Young and old alike donned their finery for the parade through the High Street, Pendre and North Road before arriving at the King George V Playing Field for the judging to take place.

The streets were full for last Saturday's carnival (Image: Tom Samways)

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to those two fantastic holiday makers who I picked at random to be the judges,” commented town mayor Cllr Sian Maehrlein.

“They had a very tough job on their hands as the standard was so exceptionally strong.

“But what made Cardigan Carnival so fantastic this year was the incredible number of people who turned out to watch. Seeing the streets lined with so many people is such a great inspiration for the carnival committee.”

The crowds were entertained throughout the afternoon by local live band Last Man Standing.

Floats that caught the judges’ eyes included the Maesglas ‘Dalmations’ float and the Cardigan Bowling Club, and the highly original Car-dig-gan castle float. The queen’s float was dressed by Lesley Fletcher of Penrallt Garden Centre.

First prize was the ‘Fun at the Flair’ children’s float which was presented with the carnival shield.

“David and myself thoroughly enjoyed our day as mayor and consort and we’d like to thank every single person that came along and dressed up,” added Sian.

“It wouldn’t be a success without you all.”