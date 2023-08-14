Kyle Davies was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years, in April having admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

James Hartson told a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing that the prosecution were seeking to set a benefit figure – the amount Davies profited from his offending – of £95,000.

Mr Hartson said the Crown's application was that Davies had £41,000 of available assets which could be seized. He said that most this was his share of a house he jointly owns with his partner.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Davies, 36, appeared at court without representation. Mr Hartson said on his behalf that he intended to approach the public defence service as he did not have the funds to get a solicitor.

Judge Paul Thomas gave Davies until October 9 to respond to the Proceeds of Crime Act application. If he does not respond to the application by then, it will go unchallenged and he will be ordered to pay £41,000.

The court previously heard that Davies came to the attention of police after his vehicle was seen outside the former Y Boblen pub in Cwmllynfell – where more than 200 cannabis plants were found in March 2020.

The cannabis was not linked to him, but during the course of their investigations, the police found Davies, of Bryn y Clochydd in Townhill, Swansea, had been dealing cocaine.