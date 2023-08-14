The Welsh Government is offering funding for coastal communities – including those in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion – through the coastal capacity building fund to help tackle the climate emergency.

Lesley Griffiths, rural affairs minister, said that the fund will be important in helping coastal communities improve environmental outcomes, with the aim of helping communities deliver sustainable action that supports growth and recovery in local marine and coastal areas.

A pilot project was launched last year and there is a £500,000 budget for each year for two years.

Lesley Griffiths said: “I am pleased we can provide funding to support important projects which will make a difference in improving the environmental outcomes of our coastal communities.

“There are a number of initiatives the fund could support, from improving local seafood supply chains and their sustainability, to implementing recycling ideas and building an understanding of how to improve water quality.

“I encourage anybody with an interest to consider applying for the fund.”

Catherine Miller, head of grants and income at Wales Council for Voluntary Action – which manages the fund – said: “We welcome the coastal capacity building scheme which is an innovative fund that will support coastal communities in Wales to work with partners to address the challenges facing marine and coastal environments.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing where this fund can take our coastal communities here in Wales.”

Projects can include developing skills, knowledge and networks to engage with marine and coastal issues to carrying out scoping exercises to look at reducing carbon emissions in the marine and coastal environment or to help increase the public understanding of local eco-systems and how to manage and use them responsibly as well as supporting projects which improve the local seafood supply chains.

The application process is now open and will close on Friday, September 22. All projects must be completed by March 31, 2025. For more details visit www.wcva.cymru/coastal-capacity-building-fund