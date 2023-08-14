Gary Blount, 44, of Cwmfelin Boeth, denies two offences of sexual assault of a child, dated between October 6, 2014 and October 5, 2015.

Both charges related to the same complainant – who was aged five or six at the time.

Prosecutor Ian Wright said the allegations emerged in July last year, when the complainant reported the abuse to a counsellor at school.

Mr Wright said the girl told her mother about the allegations later that day.

“She was crying but also apologising saying she should have told her earlier,” Mr Wright said.

She told her mum that she felt “uncomfortable” with the sexual touching, but that Blount had told her it was “normal”.

The complainant was interviewed by the police on July 8, 2022, and told officers Blount would touch her chest, thighs and genitals.

The following day, Blount attended Haverfordwest Police Station. There, he was arrested and charged.

The trial continues.