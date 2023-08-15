People have now begun gathering in makeshift homeless ‘camps’ which are being set up in semi-rural areas of Pembrokeshire, including land outside Haverfordwest.

“They’ve started huddling together in small groups, possibly for company and possibly because they feel safety in numbers,” said Amanda Evans, of Homeless Pembrokeshire.

“These people are as scared of you as you are of them, so it’s important for them to feel they have someone around them who can understand their needs.”

Amanda Evans went on to say that the number of homeless cases in Pembrokeshire has increased dramatically in the last 12 months.

“There are currently over 600 cases of homelessness throughout the county, but this doesn’t refer to individual cases,” she explained.

“It refers to couples and also families, which means that the overall figure is probably nearer to a thousand.

“By the end of the last financial year, Homeless Pembrokeshire had made up a total of 41 homeless packs but this year we’re going to exceed that big time.

"At the moment we’re making up seven or eight packs a week, which means that we’re supporting a homeless person every single day of the week.”

Homeless people tend to cover a wide cross-section of society, and include people of all ages and social backgrounds. However a large number have mental health issues or a criminal record which means they can be difficult to accommodate.

Amanda went on to say that one homeless person who she has been supported by Homeless Pembrokeshire has been sleeping rough for the past 12 months.

“How he survived last winter I have no idea, but he’s stayed in a particularly semi-rural location for the past 12 months,” she said.

“But now, two more tents have set up adjacent to him. And this is something that is becoming increasingly evident all over the county.

"You’re far more likely to spot a homeless camp when you go out for a walk than you would have done 12 months ago because the numbers are continuing to rise to such a high level.”

Also on the increase are people who are forced to live in their own vehicle because of a lack of alternative accommodation.

“The rising numbers are naturally putting increased pressure on our funding,” continued Amanda Evans.

“People tend to think that during the warmer summer months the homeless needs aren’t as great as during the winter, but when you’re homeless, you need that support 12 months of the year.”

Any donations to Homeless Pembrokeshire can be made via the website homelesspembrokeshire.org or by emailing homelesspembrokeshire@gmail.com

Alternatively you can ring Amanda Evans on 07833096872.