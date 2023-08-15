Siobhan Evans, 55, of William Tennant Way, Upton Upon Severn, admitted two charges of assaulting an emergency worker at Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 4.

In both cases, the assaults were against police officers, and each assault was against a different officer, but both took place on August 1.

The first charge states that the assault took place at Haverfordwest Police Station, with the second charge relating to an assault on the second police officer on the B4318 Manor Park to Junction B4318, St Florence, Tenby.

She was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay a total of £150 compensation and £85 costs.