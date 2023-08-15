William Griffiths, 28, denies a charge of unlawful wounding, dating from January 1 last year.

Prosecutor Brian Simpson said the incident was captured on CCTV.

Mr Simpson said the wound was caused by an empty glass following an altercation between the defendant and another man.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Matthew Murphy, defending, said the defendant was of hitherto clean character.

Griffiths, of Ferry Point Road in Llansteffan, will stand trial on September 27.

He was granted bail until that date.

Mr Simpson admitted there was “no real explanation” for the delay in the case coming before the court.

“It’s a long time to wait for a trial. It’s a long time to wait for a charge,” Judge Geraint Walters said.