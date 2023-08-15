A ‘high-risk’ rescue operation was launched in the early hours of Sunday morning after an 18-year-old male was reported missing around the Brunel Quay in Neyland.
Angle All-Weather Lifeboat was asked to launch just after 2am to assist in the search.
“The request to launch came at 2.17am so that we could assist in the search for a high-risk 18-year-old male who had been reported missing around the Brunel Quay area in Neyland,” said an Angle lifeboat spokesperson.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers and the coastguard rescue teams from Dale and Broad Haven were also in attendance at the incident.
As the Angle Lifeboat reached just east of the Valero Terminal, they crew received reports from the other emergency personnel that the casualty had been located elswhere.
"We were informed that he was safe and well, with the result that our lifeboat stood down and returned to the station," added the spokepserson.
