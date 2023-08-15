He first joined its parish way back in 1989, when he served as curate of St Mary’s Church in Cardigan, under former vicar, the late Rev William Richards.

Andy John, who is also the Bishop of Bangor, was elected as the new Archbishop of Wales in December 2021.

Born and raised in Aberystwyth, he graduated with a degree in law from the University of Wales in 1986 followed by a second degree in theology in 1988. The following year he gained a diploma in pastoral studies.

He then started his ordained ministry, first as a curate and then as a priest after being appointed vicar of Pencarreg with Cwman and Llanycrwys. He was made Archdeacon of Cardigan in 2006 and two years later was elected Bishop of Bangor.

He is the 14th Archbishop of Wales.

Since 2008, Mr John has held the portfolio responsibilities for evangelism, church growth, the Welsh language and stewardship.

"We face many challenges, but we do so not alone,” he said in a recent interview.

“We do so with God's grace and with one another, and I'm confident that the Church in Wales will be able to respond with energy, with vision and with vigour to all the challenges which lie ahead of us."

The Archbishop will be leading the open air service at Eglwys y Grog, Mwnt, this Sunday (August 20) at 2pm.