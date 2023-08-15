This year the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society (PAS) are pulling out all the stops to ensure the two-day show is a truly spectacular experience.

“We’re very excited about the prospect of seeing our wonderful members, competitors, trade stands, sponsors and community coming together once again for this year’s show,” said PAS president Brian Jones.

“Thousands of visitors are expected to see some of the best livestock, taste fabulous local food and drink, experience country life and enjoy a wealth of entertainment. It really is a real showcase for the county of Pembrokeshire."

Every day, there will be live entertainment from the Pure West Radio stage and together with broadcasting live from the show both days, there will be live music, choirs, special guests, competitions, workouts, arts, dance and performances.

The horticulture display (Image: Pembrokeshire County Show)

There will also be trade stands that hail from all corners of the UK and Ireland as well as a vintage vehicles display, the Andrew Holmes’ Funfair, the Pembrokeshire Food Court, craft and horticulture, and an eggs and pigeon show

In addition there will be cattle on the Wednesday, children’s calf showing, a children’s equine ring, sheep and pigs showing on the Thursday, horses both days including a showjumping competition, and the exciting final of the Arena Eventing and two dog agility arenas.

The Food Hall, sponsored by Castell Howell, will showcase wonderful Welsh produce and local food innovators and visitors can enjoy the live cookery demonstrations.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s successful Food Story volunteers will be on hand with their fantastic display where children can learn where their food comes from.

Also returning in 2023 is the Panic Circus Big Top, offering loads of free fun and games for all the family.

In the Countryside Park there will be BASC Wales displays by gun dogs and retrievers, canine displays by specialist search and detection dogs, live talks and demonstrations timetabled throughout the day by Old Park Apiaries, beekeeping/honey production/pollinator support.

There will also be a chance to try your hand in the BASC Air Rifle target shooting range, learn about the British Bird of Prey Centre, White tailed Eagle project and watch their exciting falconry displays.

New to the arena at the Countryside Park will be internationally renowned sheepdog handler Meirion Owen to explain the inspiring role these intelligent iconic dogs play alongside the shepherds of Wales.

Expert gardening advice will be available from the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s own community gardens project, run by the Parc Helyg team. Fruit tree information comes from Llanblathian Orchards, with more growing advice from Haygrove Garden Tunnels.

The Community Zone will bring together a number of voluntary and community groups.

Coordinated by Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) the marquee is an opportunity for organisations, who might not normally be able to have a presence at the show, to promote their activities in Pembrokeshire.

Getting around at an agricultural show can sometimes be difficult, however at the Pembrokeshire County Showground there is a good network of tarmac, making conditions underfoot easier for visitors with limited mobility.

Parking is available for Blue Badge holders and there will be disabled toilets courtesy of Pembrokeshire College. Mobility scooters and wheelchairs hire are available to hire from Advanced Mobility Solutions

Dogs are welcome at the show provided they bring their responsible owners with them and are kept on leads. Dog drinking bowls are available around the showground.