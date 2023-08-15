The Dragon LNG safety systems at Waterston were triggered on Monday evening when a faulty temperature transmitter ignited a flare that continued to burn into the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The security system was alerted at approximately 10.30pm.
“It involved a minor process upset on Monday evening when our safety systems were triggered by a faulty temperature transmitter,” confirmed a spokesperson for Dragon LNG.
“The transmitter was replaced, and the plant is now operating as normal.”
The large flare remained visible until the early hours of Tuesday morning (August 15) and could be seen across a wide radius. Sightings were made in Monkton, Freystrop, Castlemartin and New Hedges.
“It looked as if Neyland was on fire,” commented one observer on social media.
“The flare appeared to be much bigger than anything I’ve ever seen from Waterston previously.
“There are most definitely some very brave folk working at Dragon.”
