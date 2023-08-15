Cars pulled up in the Youth Centre car park which is situated next to the Haverfordwest skate park last Thursday (August 10), and for the very reasonable fee of £5, were cleaned with vigour by the youths who took part. The session continued throughout the day, from 10am until 4pm.

The volunteers hard at work (Image: The Edge Youth Group)

“It was great to support them and see them hard at work for two such worthy causes,” said the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Thomas Baden Tudor, who was one of the motorists who had his car washed by The Edge Youth Centre team.

Cllr |Thomas Tudor pictured with some of the volunteers (Image: The Edge Youth Group)

“They did some excellent work, so well done to all involved.”

A total of £175 was raised from the event, with proceeds being shared between the RSPCA (England and Wales) and the Edge Youth Club.