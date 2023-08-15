Craig, who runs Coastal Foraging, was fishing for sea trout along a West Wales river when he recently spotted a sea lamprey.

“These ancient species of jawless fish are a sure sign of a healthy ecosystem in our rivers” he said.

“They’re true wonders of nature as they spawn in freshwater and feed on tiny algae and micro-organisms until they migrate to sea, where they prey on larger fish.”

Craig, who didn’t want to state the exact location of the sea lamprey, went on to say that its fearsome mouth attaches itself to the sides of the fish, enabling it to suck its blood.

“The one I found was around two feet in length and weighed around a kilo,” he said.

“I was fortunate enough to stand over a number of these as they were spawning in fast flowing water about a foot deep.

“And after spawning in June, they all die.

“I’ve seen many over the years and the only mammal that eats them are otters. But even then, it’s only the last few inches of its tail.”

The sea lamprey gets its bad reputation not so much from what the fish they eat, but from the way they eat them.

They attach themselves to the fish and suck its blood and muscle, hence being known as the ‘Vampires of the Deep’.

The males build nestlike depressions in the gravel bed of a stream or river and the female lays lots of eggs that lodge in the rocks around the nest. The eggs then hatch into larva called ammocoetes, which is a blind wormlike larvae that float downriver and burrows into the silt.

They remain in that silt, benefitting the river by filter-feeding, for approximately 18 months.

When they die the whole ecosystem benefits, ensuring that the ammocoetes as well as other very small insects and other river creatures thrive.