The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 14 at 9.30am at Canolfan S4C, Yr Egin, College Road, Carmarthen (SA31 3EQ) and members of the public are invited to attend and observe.

There are three potential sites that the health board is considering for the new site, including two near Whitland and one in St Clears.

It is part of a planned £1.3billion investment into health and care in west Wales, which the health board says would see ‘as much care as possible brought closer to people’s homes’ with a network of integrated health and care centres across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

"Hywel Dda University Health Board is committed to openness and transparency and conducts as much of its business as possible in a session that members of the public are welcome to attend and observe," said a statement.

The meeting can also be viewed on the day online HERE.

Electronic copies of the papers relating to the meeting will be available to download from the link six days before the meeting.

Alternative formats such as large print can be obtained from the health board by emailing joanne.wilson4@wales.nhs.uk, calling 01267 239644 or writing to Director of Corporate Governance/Board Secretary, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Corporate Offices, Ystwyth Building, St David’s Park, Carmarthen, SA31 3BB.