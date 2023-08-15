A number of surveys have taken place at the Haverfordwest hospital to identify the scale and impact of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) found in the building.

The work – which began in May - for surveying and analysing any potential effects or damage was set to continue for a further seven months.

During the period of survey work, extra beds have been made at other Pembrokeshire hospitals to ensure that patients receive care and treatment with minimal disruption.

It has been found that the scale of issues identified puts extra pressure on the availability of clinical space and is likely to have a knock-on impact on services.

So far, the hospital has had to close three wards due to the condition of the RAAC planks.

Today – Tuesday, August 15 – Hywel Dda University Health Board declared an internal major incident at Withybush in relation to RAAC so that it can "stand up to its command and control structures".

This will allow the health board to prioritise the work of teams to deal with the emerging issue and support from partner agencies who are members of the Dyfed Powys Local Resilience Forum.

The health board said in a statement: “While best efforts are being made to conduct survey work as quickly as possible, the resulting findings of the survey work is, in some cases, requiring patients to be moved from wards to alternative locations and adapting services to reflect the availability of the site.

“As time progresses, this is likely to have an impact on other health board services at other sites as we move patients and services to alternate locations.

"Local mitigations are also being put in place, including structural props and temporary closure of impacted areas.”

RAAC is a material commonly used in buildings between the 1960s and 1990s and a range of NHS buildings across the UK – including Withybush and Bronglais Hospitals – have been confirmed to have had the material.

Hywel Dda said it is working with a Welsh Government approved external contractor to find out the scale of the problem, which involves surveying every plank of RAAC on site and assessing the impact of remedial works if planks are found in a poor condition.

The health board advises that patients should attend their appointments and services at Withybush as usual unless they have been told otherwise, but to bear in mind that this may change at short notice.

The health board said that wherever possible, patients will be directly contacted if a change is made to a service or clinic they are due to attend.