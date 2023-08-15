The venue will be holding its ladies day, and there will be plenty of post-race entertainment.

Ladies Day is a chance for friends to get together and dressed up to enjoy a fabulous party atmosphere at the races.

The Ladies Day Style Awards will also take place, with a chance to win £500 in cash prizes if outfits impress the judges.

Before the racing, entertainment will come from UK drag artist Tina Sparkles, with Million Dollar Men and former TOWIE star James Argent and The Arg Band take centre stage after the racing ends.

After the racing is over, the bare-chested beefcake beauties who are Million Dollar Men strut their stuff before TOWIE star James Argent and The Arg Band take centre stage.

Kevin Hire, general manager at Ffos Las, said: “We always listen to people and take on board their feedback, so we have introduced E-bars this year to speed up the process of getting drinks.

“They are very successful at cutting down the waiting times and mean everyone coming to ladies day can spend time relaxing and enjoying the fantastic entertainment, rather than standing in a queue.”

The E-bars are said to be able to produce two pints in less than 30 seconds.

Ladies day at Ffos Las will take place on Friday, August 25. Gates open at 11am, the first race begins at 1.40pm and the final race at 4.30pm.