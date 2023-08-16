The day was kicked off with the parade, led from the old school by Clara Hackett and Osian Owens, the carnival’s king and queen, who were driven in a vintage car by Rob Evans.

The carnival had a number of impressive floats and participants, with the winning float being ‘Under the Sea’, Santa on Holiday took second place.

Carnival king and queen. (Image: Josie Owens)

Carwyn the trainee farmer took first place in the non-powered competition, with the runner up being the Red Bull soap box.

Other winners for the carnival were Minnie Mouse in the Under 8 category, Super Mario in the pairs 8-16 category and Tina Turner for the Over 16 category.

Guardians of the Galaxy (Image: Josie Owens)

In the Group Under 8 category, Little Red Riding Hood and Big Bad Wolf took first place, with Chipmunks taking the Groups 8-16 category.

Guardians of the Galaxy won the Mixed Groups category.

The fete on the village green was officially opened by Cllr Tom Tudor, chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, who also judged the carnival entries with his wife Alison.

Super Mario and Luigi (Image: Josie Owens)

Milford Haven Town Band and Paul Kelly provided entertainment for the fete, being sponsored by Andrew Scott.

There were refreshments provided by Justin and Kelly Goffin, and there was a bouncy castle provided by Mikey Stocker and Andrew Forrest. This raised £500 for the village play park project.

See all the pictures in the hallery above.