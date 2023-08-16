Torch Theatre will be hosting Coffi Cymraeg (Welsh Coffee) sessions at Café Torch on the second Tuesday of every month. The hour-long sessions have been running since March, following a return post-covid.

The sessions are led by Janine Grayshon, a Welsh language learner who works at the Torch Theatre, in a relaxed environment.

Janine said: “Our Coffi Cymraeg sessions are always filled with such lovely groups of people and it’s very informal with no expectations. I find it incredibly helpful as a learner to practice using the language in everyday conversations and to take tips and advice from those who are more advanced.

“I was quite nervous about hosting the session as I’m not yet a fluent Welsh speaker, but everyone is welcome whether you are a learner or just wanting to put your Welsh into practice in a relaxed setting.”

In June, some students at Milford Haven Secondary School attended the session with their teacher to help practice their Welsh ahead of starting their GCSE Welsh language course.

Tim Howe, senior manager for youth and community at the Torch Theatre, said: “These inclusive sessions are just so welcoming, informative and friendly. There’s no pressure or necessity to attend every session, and people can come and go as they please.

“From time to time, we invite guest speakers to give a talk and already had local author Anwen Francis visit with her children’s novels. In October, we’ll be welcoming Rhidian Evans from Menter Iaith Sir Benfro and we are looking forward to chatting with him over a coffee and cake.”

The sessions are held on the second Tuesday of every month, with the exception of September. The next session will be Tuesday, October 10, at 11am and all are welcome.