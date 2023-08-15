James Hirst was stopped by police as he drove the van along the A40 at Slebech at around 10.30pm on March 25.

A roadside drugs wipe proved positive and Hirst, of High Street, Narberth, was taken to Haverfordwest custody suite where he gave further blood tests for analysis.

These confirmed he had 800 mcg of the cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his system (the legal limit is 50), 36 mcg of cocaine (the legal limit is 10) and 2.4mcg of cannabis (the legal limit is 2).

Hirst pleaded guilty to three charges of driving over the legal drug-drive limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via a video link from Park Prison where he is serving a prison sentence for an unrelated offence.

He was represented in court by Mr David Williams who said his client had smoked ‘a spliff’ 24 hours before his arrest.

“He believes that it was mixed with cocaine as the two drugs found in him [in addition to cannabis] were cocaine and benzoylecgonine, which is a cocaine derivative,” he said.

“What my client didn’t realise, like a lot of people, is that drugs can remain in your system much longer than alcohol.”

Mr Williams went on to say that Hirst operates ‘a number of limited companies’, with the result that the mandatory driving disqualification will affect him considerably.

“He’s in business on his own as a window cleaner, property renovation, clearance and a motor mechanic,” he said.

After considering the facts, magistrates sentenced Hirst to eight weeks in custody which will run concurrently with his current prison sentence. He was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.