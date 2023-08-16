Lesley Griffiths, minister for rural affairs and north Wales, will be visiting the Pembrokeshire County Show alongside Sioe Mon in Anglesey this week.

At both shows, the Welsh Government will be providing information about the proposals for the sustainable farming scheme.

Ms Griffiths said: “I’m looking forward to visiting both shows this week. Sioe Mon and the Pembrokeshire Show are highlights of the rural calendar, and very popular with locals and visitors alike.

“As at the Royal Welsh the shows bring rural communities together, and are a great opportunity to have discussions and debates.

“The Welsh Government will have a presence at both shows, and I would encourage everyone to call in and find out more about the proposals for the Sustainable Farming Scheme.

"We will be consulting on the final scheme towards the end of this year where we will be incorporating the findings from last year’s co-design exercise to help shape the next version of the SFS proposals.

“The industry is facing change and many challenges including the climate and nature emergencies.

"The last few summers have highlighted the very real and devastating global impact of climate change and there is no doubt this will be the greatest challenge for agriculture and food production.

"Whatever changes we make for the future, the priority must be to allow our farmers to produce food sustainably while tackling the climate emergency.

“I’m looking forward to the shows this summer, and to hear people’s views.”

Lesley Griffiths MS will be at Pembrokeshire County Show on Wednesday, August 16.