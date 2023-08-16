Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was hit by a car on the Temple Bar Road, Pentlepoir, soon after 7am on Tuesday, August 15.
Officers have confirmed that as a result of the collision, the pedestrian was conveyed to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
"Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred on Temple Bar Road, Pentlepoir, Saundersfoot at about 7.10am," said a police statement.
"A car and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
"The road was closed and reopened at 9.30am."
Anyone with information that could help Dyfed-Powys Police with this investigation is asked to contact them.
They can be contacted on:
🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline
📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk
📞 | 101
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here