Officers have confirmed that as a result of the collision, the pedestrian was conveyed to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

"Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred on Temple Bar Road, Pentlepoir, Saundersfoot at about 7.10am," said a police statement.

"A car and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

"The road was closed and reopened at 9.30am."

Anyone with information that could help Dyfed-Powys Police with this investigation is asked to contact them.

They can be contacted on:

🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline

📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

📞 | 101

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.