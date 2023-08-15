The display, which is to capture content for an upcoming public relations campaign for the Ministry of Defence, was originally due to take place on August 1.

Weather conditions on the night forced its cancellation with less than half an hour to go to take-off.

The ten-minute drone display was then rearranged for this evening, Wednesday August 16, but organisers have confirmed it will not go ahead.

A spokesperson said: "Despite best efforts, unfortunately we were unable to host the general public at the drone display in Tenby as planned.

"The purpose of the drone flight was to capture content for the MOD’s Respect the Range campaign, which raises awareness of the risks associated with accessing military land.

"To maximise the chance of a successful flight we took the decision to capture content in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"We would like to thank the Tenby community for its support to the Respect The Range campaign."