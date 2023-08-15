The display, which is to capture content for an upcoming public relations campaign for the Ministry of Defence, was originally due to take place on August 1.

Weather conditions on the night forced its cancellation with less than half an hour to go to take-off.

The show is to support the next phase of Respect the Range, a campaign by the Ministry of Defence to keep the public safe when accessing military training areas.

The ten-minute drone display will now take place on the evening of Wednesday August 126.

The show will take flight around 9.10pm and can be watched from the North Beach promenade.