Live

Live: Day one of the Pembrokeshire County Show 2023

Events
Farming
Leisure
Haverfordwest
By Elizabeth Birt

  • Pembrokeshire County Show begins today - Wednesday, August 16.
  • On offer is cattle judging, Shetland Grand National, and much more.
  • We will bring you all of the latest from the show throughout the day.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos