Hywel Dda University Health Board is looking for a new vice chairperson to replace the current vice chairwoman Judith Hardisty.

Judith’s term comes to an end in March 2024.

Maria Battle, chairwoman of the health board, said: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside Judith over the years.

"She has played a key part in our board since she joined in 2016, and particularly so since she took on the role of vice chair in 2017 – bringing a depth of knowledge, skills and expertise to our health board gained through numerous years of working in senior positions across the NHS.

“Judith has been a guiding light in our health board’s work, particularly in relation to primary community care and mental health services, during her eight-year tenure.

“While Judith will continue in her role until the end of March 2024, I would like to sincerely thank her for her service, unwavering support and dedication in her role as vice chair, committee member and to NHS Wales as a whole – we all wish her well for the future.”

Ms Battle also encouraged anyone who is interested to apply for the position to help shape the future of health and care services in mid and west Wales.

Anyone interested in applying can do so at https://cais.tal.net/vx/lang-en-GB/mobile-0/appcentre-4/brand-7/candidate/so/pm/1/pl/10/opp/91-Appointment-of-Vice-Chair-to-Hywel-Dda-University-Health-Board/en-GB

Appointments are made by the Welsh Government and last for four years with a chance for it to be extended for a second term.