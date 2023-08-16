Hywel Dda University Health Board declared a “major incident” at Withybush Hospital on Tuesday and confirmed that patients had been moved after the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

A number of surveys have taken place at the Haverfordwest hospital to identify the scale and impact of lightweight RAAC in the building, and lightweight concrete commonly used from the 1960s to the 1990s which can collapse without warning.

The work – which began in May - for surveying and analysing any potential effects or damage was set to continue for a further seven months.

So far, the hospital has had to close three wards due to the condition of the RAAC planks.

Welsh Conservative MS for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Paul Davies, said: “It’s of critical importance that survey work is done quickly and I hope that Hywel Dda University Health Board is doing everything possible to make sure that happens.

“The Labour Government also has an important role to play in supporting the health board and ensuring it has the support and resources it needs to understand the scale of the problem.

“Given the seriousness of the situation and the impact it will have on the delivery of services in Pembrokeshire, I will be writing to the health minister to ensure the Welsh Government provides the Health Board with the support that it will need.

“Remedial work needs to take place as soon as possible so that services continue at Withybush hospital.”

Plaid Cymru spokesperson for health and care, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, said: “Two decades of underinvestment from Labour, and nearly 14 years of underfunding from Westminster and the NHS in Wales is now literally crumbling in front of our eyes.

“We’ve known for a long time that our NHS in Wales is at breaking point and something has to give. There have been long-standing problems with patient flow through hospitals, more and more patients being added to waiting lists, and over the last 12 months our hard-working staff have taken to picket lines over pay and conditions. And now a reminder that the buildings themselves are also vulnerable to pressure.

“This is not the first warning that Labour Welsh Government have had that buildings are not up to scratch. Back in January, we learnt that only 62 per cent of buildings owned by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are operationally safe.

“Yes, Welsh Government’s hands are tied by Westminster, but let’s not forget that this has happened on their watch.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said RAAC was “only present on a small number of sites” across Wales.

“Health boards have been asked to carry out survey work to ascertain the presence and condition of RAAC on their estate and we will announce next steps once all surveys have been completed.”