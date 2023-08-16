Rhys Munday and Molly Richards lost their son Kyler Rhys when he was stillborn at just 29 weeks after a complicated pregnancy.

During and following the pregnancy, the support received by the bereavement midwifery team at Glangwili Hospital was described by the couple as ‘fantastic.’

Ms Richards said: “After a very complicated pregnancy, our baby boy Kyler Rhys entered the world asleep on 18th of October 2022.

“I was able to stay in hospital with my partner and my mam and had the privilege of having the bereavement room to ourselves, which is purposely built for families that are sadly in the same situation as we were.

“Every single midwife who cared for me made our experience as positive as humanly possible. Our journey as a family would not have been half as positive as it was, and this was truly down to what the midwives and staff did for us.”

The couple raised £800 for the team, which was presented to them through the Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the health board.

Midwife Molly Taylor said: “I’m so proud of Molly and Rhys and how much they have raised in their son’s name. It’s really incredible, thank you.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

