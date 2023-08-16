The Department for Work and Pensions has said that up to 117 full and part time permanent jobs are available at the Pembroke Dock Service Centre.

The role includes a full review of live Universal Credit claims to determine the claimants’ payments are correct.

The DWP said the roles offer a step in to a career in the civil service, and offers flexible working to fit around home or caring responsibilities – including the opportunity for hybrid working.

To find out more about the roles and to apply, jobseekers should go to the gov.uk civil service jobs website. More information can be found by searching for the job reference number 307424. The closing date is August 29.

If applicants need any advice and guidance, they should contact their local Jobcentre or Careers Wales office.

Fred Hatton from the employer and partnership team in Pembrokeshire said: “If jobseekers are unsure what to expect at interview, those who are benefit claimants should speak to their work coach in the Jobcentre, and others should contact Careers Wales.”

The DWP has said that there remains many jobs across a range of sectors in Pembrokeshire, including care work, administration, retail, hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, construction, land-based work, and green energy.

Among those recruiting jobseekers of all ages is Bluestone Resorts, with more information available at the Bluestone Resorts Careers website.

Mr Hatton said: “We are nearing the end of the traditional Summer recruitment phase in the hospitality and tourism sector.

“Jobcentres are focussing on increasing the labour force to help businesses fill their vacancies so that those businesses thrive and contribute to the local and Welsh economy.

“DWP staff are linking up with employers, inviting them to come to our jobcentres to interview applicants, and to arrange any necessary pre-employment training.”

Minister for employment, Guy Opperman MP, said: “Our jobs market continues to show its strength with employment at near record levels and inactivity down by over 300,000 since the pandemic peak.

“Combined with falling inflation and our package of reforms to remove barriers to work, we are on the right path to drive down household costs and grow our economy.”