Ben Lake has represented Ceredigion in Westminster since 2017, receiving 104 votes more than Mark Williams, the county’s previous MP. In 2019, Mr Lake increased his majority in the 2019 election to 6,329 votes.

The new Ceredigion Preseli seat extends from Cardigan to Llanrhian along the Pembrokeshire coast and includes the inland wards of Crymych, Clydau, Maenclochog and Cilgerran.

“It is an honour to be selected as the Plaid Cymru Parliamentary candidate for the new Ceredigion Preseli constituency,” Mr Lake said.

“It has been an immense privilege to serve the people of Ceredigion as their Member of Parliament since 2017.

“I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to seek re-election to not only continue to represent my home county at Westminster, but also to serve the communities of north Pembrokeshire - from St Dogmaels and Fishguard, to Maenclochog, Crymych and Llanrhian.

“There will no doubt be a fierce contest for this new seat, but I look forward to the challenge.

“I have been greatly encouraged by the warm reception I have received when speaking to people during my recent visits to Fishguard and Nevern.

“Many expressed disillusionment with the current Conservative government, and I am looking forward to the opportunity of convincing them in the coming months to lend their vote to me at the general election.

“I am grateful to Plaid Cymru members across the length and breadth of the new constituency for nominating me. I cannot wait to begin the campaign, and will do my utmost to convince the people of this wonderful new constituency of Ceredigion Preseli that I am worthy of their support.”

Plaid Cymru Ceredigion constituency chairwoman, Catrin Miles said: “Ben has been an outstanding Member of Parliament for Ceredigion since he was elected in 2017, campaigning on the pressing issues that matter locally.

“He has done so while also delivering results on the national stage as vice-chairman of the Welsh Affairs Committee and as a member of the Public Accounts Committee – the oldest and, reputedly, most influential oversight committee in the UK Parliament.”

Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Ceredigion, Elin Jones said: “Ben is a hard-working, intelligent, and conscientious Member of Parliament who is highly regarded both locally in our communities and in Westminster, gaining respect from cross-party colleagues in the House of Commons.

“I look forward to joining my fellow Plaid Cymru members and supporters in helping Ben in his ambition to become the first MP for the new Ceredigion Preseli seat.”