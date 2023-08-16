Sam Parry, from Haverfordwest, has been named on the bench for Wales to face world champions South Africa at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium this weekend, and if he takes to the field, he will win his 7th cap for the senior side.

It is the final warm up match for Wales ahead of September’s Rugby World Cup in France, and with head coach Warren Gatland naming his final squad on Monday, it provides a last chance for players to impress and cement their place.

Jac Morgan will captain the Wales side for the second time in the summer series, after leading Wales to victory over England in the first game.

Elsewhere in the team, Alex Cuthbert is set to start on the wing, with Johnny Williams at centre, making their first starts this summer.

There is a chance for Cardiff’s Teddy Williams and Dragons’ Cai Evans to win their first caps as the pair have been named on the bench.

Taine Basham will be on the bench after passing the head injury assessment protocol following the hit by Owen Farrell, whose red card was overturned.

Gatland said: “Preparations have gone well. We’re really pleased with the whole squad. We’re trying to build some depth within the team and there’s been a great atmosphere.

“In the first couple of games what was really pleasing for me was the physicality we brought and the way we defended.

"There are still things for us to work on in terms of being much more accurate. There’s been a lot of learning from that second England game and hopefully we put that into practice against South Africa.

"There’s another opportunity for this group of 23 players to put their hand up before we select the world cup squad.

“We’re expecting confidence and physicality from South Africa. They don’t make a lot of mistakes.

"It’s a very experienced team for them. But we’ve got a great chance to go out there in front of a home crowd and produce some of the good things that we did in both the games against England.

“We just need to make sure we play for 80 minutes and are accurate for 80 minutes.”

Wales team to face South Africa at Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday, August 19 (3.15pm kick off, live on Prime Video in English and Welsh):

15 Liam Williams, 14 Alex Cuthbert, 13 Mason Grady, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Dan Bigger, 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Jac Morgan (captain), 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Will Rowlands, 4 Ben Carter, 3 Kieron Assiratti, 2 Eliot Dee, 1 Corey Domachowski.

Replacements: 16 Sam Parry, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Taine Basham, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Max Llewelyn, 23 Cai Evans.