Haverfordwest Mosque, Pembroke Dock Library, Tenby Library and Regency Hall in Saundersfoot are among 100 community ball library hubs set up across Wales which will provide children with the chance to have a kick around.

The Football Library initiative is the brainchild of charities Alive and Kicking and the Morrisons Foundation.

The hubs have been set up at libraries, community centres, food banks, churches, mosques and sports centres and will allow anyone to borrow a ball for free, giving the chance to play with it with friends, neighbours and community members on local playgrounds, pitches and parks, before returning it so that others can use.

Ben Sadler, CEO of Alive and Kicking, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Morrisons Foundation to create a safe and social platform for play across Wales.

“Together with brilliant local community partners, we will ensure that thousands of people are able to build lasting relationships and boost their wellbeing through our innovative ball library network.”

One youngster called Riley has been making use of the scheme. He said: “I love that I can get a ball from the library whenever I want. Me and my friends have used it twice, I am gonna tell everyone at school!”

David Scott, trustee of Morrisons Foundation, said: “The smile on Riley’s face speaks for itself!

“I’m very proud that children, friends and families in communities from across the whole of Wales will be able to benefit from this wonderful project.”

For more information and to find your local football library, visit: https://aliveandkicking.org/libraryball/