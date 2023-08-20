The defendants were accused of speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, not identifying the driver of a car alleged to have been speeding, and failing to comply with the supervision requirements after being released from prison.

Here's a round up of the cases heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court.

DAVID LLEWELLIN, 57, of St Ishmaels, near Haverfordwest, was caught going 10mph over the speed limit in a Ford Transit.

Llewellin was driving at 50mph on the A477 at Johnston and Old Hakin Road on November 23 last year, where a 40mph local traffic order was in place.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £333 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 7.

Llewellin must also pay a £133 surcharge, and was handed three penalty points.

He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending. The defence had argued the ban would cause Llewellin “exceptional hardship”, but the court ruled he had not provided any evidence that he would be unable to find employees to cover his role.

An application was granted to suspend the driving ban until the outcome of an appeal.

ELIZABETH FRANCIS, 54, of Maes yr Yrfa in Crymych, was caught in the front seat of a Ford Transit van without wearing a seatbelt.

The offence took place on Winch Lane in Haverfordwest on June 16 last year.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 14.

Francis must pay a £16 surcharge. No order was made for costs.

LAUREN ROWLANDS, 25, of London Road in Pembroke Dock, received six points and was ordered to pay more than £150 over a car allegedly doing seven miles an hour over a temporary speed limit.

The offence related to a Seat which was allegedly caught by an automatic speed camera on the M4 between junctions five and six – in Berkshire – on June 9 last year. It was alleged to have been doing 57mph in a temporary 50mph speed restriction.

Rowlands denied speeding. The prosecution presented no evidence, and the charge was dismissed.

She instead pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.

Rowlands was fined £120 and was ordered to pay a £48 surcharge at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 14.

DARREN DAVID REES, 43, of Vine Road in Johnston, admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison.

He admitted failing to keep in touch with his supervisor by not turning up for an office appointment on July 7 and failing to comply with Goleudy appointment on July 11.

He also admitted behaving in an unacceptable way towards probation staff on July 11 during a supervision appointment.

Rees admitted the breach on August 14 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £40, and was ordered to pay costs of £60 and a surcharge of £16.