Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board - has used donations from the public to fund the sessions for children and young people with diabetes who are transferring from primary to secondary school.

The sessions are run by the paediatric diabetes service and cover a range of topics such as carbohydrate counting, managing day-to-day diabetes during the school day, monitoring glucose levels, managing high and low glucose levels, sick day rules and being active.

The sessions are to help children and young people with learning to manage their diabetes as they make the move to secondary school.

There was also a SEREN active education session arranged at Nantgaredig Rugby Club, which provided a fun, interactive learning session on how to manage diabetes when doing physica exercise, allowing the young people to see how exercise affects their diabetes and how to safely manage glucose levels.

There have also been sessions put on by the charity including horse riding at the Rheidol Riding Centre in Aberystwyth, bowling at Carmarthen’s Xcel Bowl and paddleboarding with Outer Reef in Saundersfoot.

The sessions encourage safe management of diabetes and benefits the emotional and psychological wellbeing of the young people with peer support.

Sian Southgate, paediatrics diabetes nurse, said: “We’re extremely grateful that charitable funds have allowed the paediatric diabetes service to organise the educational sessions and activity afternoons for the children and young people we support.

“The group settings give an opportunity for the CYPs to meet with other CYPs with diabetes outside the clinical settings. It helps to promote and sustain good health in their lives.”

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk