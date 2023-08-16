A 35-YEAR-OLD woman from Narberth who was reported to have been missing since Friday has been found.

Dyfed-Powys Police issued an appeal on Sunday to help find Leighah as they were concerned for her welfare following her disappearance last week.

This morning, officers confirmed that Leighah had been found.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Leighah, who was missing from the Narberth area, has been located.

“Thank you for your help in sharing the appeal.”