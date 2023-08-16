Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will be re-launching its regular activities for young people and adults in September as well as a range of new events.

The youth theatre will be taking part in two national programmes. Those aged seven to 11 will be working on two plays that have been commissioned as part of Positive Stories for Difficult Times in association with Wonder Fools, Traverse and Youth Theatre Arts Scotland.

Those aged 15-18 will take part in the National Theatre Connections programme which includes a performance of a brand-new play written for the age group.

Any young people aged between seven and 18 with an interest in theatre can join the Torch Youth Theatre. The group meets weekly during term time, playing games, creating stories and sharing work on the Torch stages.

There are also a range of events for adults.

From late September, Torch Voices choir will be rehearsing on a Thursday evening. The community choir is open to all levels of experience and provides a chance to develop singing skills as well as having fun and making new friends.

There will also be a short course in creative writing for performance. The sessions will run on a Thursday evening, with a session every two weeks. They will be led by the Torch’s in-house team and will allow writers at all levels of experience to learn how to write for the stage.

Every two months, there will be a clothes swap and there will be monthly Coffi Cymraeg sessions for Welsh learners to come together and chat, practicing their Welsh language skills with others.

The theatre will also be launching educational provisions including a collaborative process of workshops relating to an upcoming production of Private Lives, and a brand new engagement activity for their magical pantomime, with Panto Pals setting up a pen pal relationship between classes from local schools and actors in the production.

There is also a design a dress for Belle competition in which young people up to the age of 18 can design a dress for Belle, with the winning design being used in the theatre’s pantomime – Beauty and the Beast.

Torch Theatre’s senior manager for youth and community, Tim Howe, said: “What a first six months it has been.

"I feel like I’ve hardly stopped! I’ve been all over the county, getting to know people, delivering workshops in schools, and understanding what our communities want from us here at the Torch – and there’s so many more people to meet.

"I have been made to feel so welcome by everyone I have met and have drunk too many coffees! But I am pleased to call Pembrokeshire my home, and I look forward to many more exciting projects and events.”

For more information, contact Tim on tim@torchtheatre.co.uk or call 01646 694192.