A PEMBROKESHIRE artist who uses rubbish he picks up off the beach to make his creations showed his work in Fishguard recently.
Richard Blacklaw-Jones has been turning rubbish in to art for the past 20 years, making his name as one of Wales’ premier pop artists.
Recently, he showed his work at West Wales Arts in Fishguard, where he sold six pictures.
“Not bad in the current economic climate,” he said.
Mr Blacklaw-Jones will be holding an open studio next weekend and over the Bank Holiday weekend at Rock House, 15 North Street in Haverfordwest.
More information about Mr Blacklaw-Jones and his work can be found at beachcombingart.co.uk.
